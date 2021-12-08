Kayad Mine won the award for initiatives to improve its environmental impact and safety quotient

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc’s Kayad Mine was awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2021’for its efforts and initiatives towards sustainable mining. The award was given in recognition of the company’s efforts to enhance pollution control facilities, reduce carbon emissions, treat and recycle water from operating units, among other biodiversity management initiatives. The World Environment Foundation’s Golden Peacock Environment Management Award is a notable honour that encourages organisations to enhance, optimise and strengthen their environmental and social performance. On behalf of Hindustan Zinc, Director Kayad Mine – Mr KC Meena received the award.

Kayad Mine has been a model for sustainable operations, catering the majority of energy requirements through renewable solar power, reusing and recycling water in operations and having state-of-the-art waste management systems.The mine has solar power systems with a capacity to meet half of its power demand. Kayad Mine had also received the prestigious ‘5 Star Rated Mines’ award from the Ministry of Mines last month for their efforts in sustainable mining.

Hindustan Zinc is an innovator in sustainable operations, with a solid commitment to maintaining and upholding the highest ESG norms and standards, tackling carbon emissions, addressing climate change, and conserving water and energy. The company has established a comprehensive and strategic roadmap for its sustainability mission, including plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next five years to become greener and accomplish defined sustainability goals by 2025.