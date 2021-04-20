To fulfill oxygen need, Udr admn asks 5 KL daily supply from Hind Zinc

‘Getting 800 cylinders from Chittor-Rajsamand’



Udaipur : The number of patients requiring oxygen has increased with a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. With the government hospitals facing a rise in day-to-day oxygen consumption, the district administration in Udaipur is all set to meet the growing demand. With the number of active cases rising and shortage of oxygen supply in many private as well as civil hospitals, the Udaipur district administration sought assistance from Hindustan Zinc Ltd to ensure uninterrupted supply of it.

Collector ChetanRam Deora said the company has agreed to provide 5KL of liquid oxygen everyday from its Dariba plant. Deora said, so far the situation has been under control and there are enough beds with oxygen supply in the hospitals as well as private COVID dedicated centers, however, looking at the soaring cases, anticipatory measures are being taken to make sure the uninterrupted supply of oxygen for the acute patients. The first tanker carrying liquid oxygen arrived from Dariba plant to Udaipur on Tuesday.

Deora said the government is sending uninterrupted supply of oxygen through the state cell from Bhiwadi plant which is being used with the help of a private gas agency and at the oxygen plant at the MB hospital. Another private agency is manufacturing oxygen in a separator machine and supplying 1500 cylinders daily to the hospitals. Besides them, Udaipur is receiving 200 cylinders from Nathdwara in Rajsamand and 300 cylinders each from Azoliya ka Kheda and Nimbaheda of Chittorgarh daily.

Committee to check hoarding, adulteration

Looking at the probability of hoarding and adulteration of edible items during the ‘self discipline fortnight imposed by the state government, the administration has framed a committee for effective monitoring. Collector Deora said the committee would take stringent actions on getting complaints of hoarding of essential items and adulteration of edible goods. DSO Jyoti Kakwani alongwith selected members would inspect stockists and supply outlets under the PDS as well as private entrepreneurs. A control room with a helpline number 8852653399 has been established where people can inform of any anomalies.

