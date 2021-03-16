Adani Ports gains on planning to develop West Container Terminal at Colombo port in Sri Lanka

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is currently trading at Rs. 723.00, up by 4.00 points or 0.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 719.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 732.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 735.80 and Rs. 720.20 respectively. So far 213395 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 768.40 on 08-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 203.40 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 759.50 and Rs. 706.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 146082.95 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.74%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.50% and 2.76% respectively.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka. As the first-ever Indian port operator in Sri Lanka, Adani Ports will hold 51 percent in the terminal partnership and WCT will be developed to reach a capacity of 3.5 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

The Colombo port is one of the most preferred regional hubs for transhipment of Indian containers and mainline ship operators with 45 percent of Colombo’s transhipment volumes originating from or destined to an APSEZ terminal in India.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest integrated logistics player in India.

