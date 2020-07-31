6th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting

In order to attain sustainable development goals, India offered to help and showcases all the best practices in environmental management in BRICS countries.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also elaborated on the efforts made by India in areas relating to sustainable urban management, tackling marine litter, air pollution and the cleaning of rivers. Highlighting the efforts made by India in controlling Air pollution Union Minister said that in 2015 India launched the Air Quality index monitoring in 10 cities, and today it has been extended to 122 cities.

He also informed that India in 2019 launched the National Clean Air Programme, the goal of which is to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 percent relative to 2017 levels by 2024.

The Environment Ministers of the five BRICS countries participated on Thursday via videoconference under the presidency of Russia. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India believes that Equity, Common but differentiated responsibilities, finance and technology partnerships are key pillars towards attainment of global goals of climate change mitigation and adaptation and India is walking the talk on Paris Agreement and its Climate commitments.