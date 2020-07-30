Colgate Palmolive reports 17% rise in Q1 net profit

Colgate Palmolive has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company has reported 17.19% rise in its net profit of Rs 198.18 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 169.11 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased 4.83% at Rs 1046.90 crore for Q1FY21 as compared Rs 1100.03 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Colgate Palmolive (India) has trusted brands for dental care, personal care, home care and professional oral care. The company is the fastest growing and one of the oldest companies catering to the personal care products.