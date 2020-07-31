Hindustan Zinc empowers farmers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, through flagship “Samadhan” project

As a responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has always believed in enhancing the quality of life and economic well-being of communities it operates in. Banking on its farm-based sustainable livelihood program – Samadhan, HZL continues to play a vital role in empowering more than 10000 farmers and their families in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in 2016, in association with (BAIF), Samadhan program traditionally offers agriculture interventions using farmer interest groups – aimed at improving production and sustainability practices. The program since its inception has touched lives of 13000 families through agriculture and around 12000 families through livestock interventions in 5 districts of the state.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to series of lockdowns and disruption in economic and logistic activities; the farmers and their families have been the hardest hit segment”, said, Mr. Sunil Duggal, CEO, Hindustan Zinc & Vedanta Limited, said. It is a matter of satisfaction for us that the empowerment network and reach offered by Samadhan, has enabled us reach out and help the farmers in need. In doing so, our associations with farmer interest groups led to the success of this initiative and helped sustenance of more than 20,000 families in the state”, added further.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, HZL banked on Samadhan program to improve awareness around the pandemic, hygiene issues and safety measures. At the same time, the program offered Kisaan Helpline for more than 2000 which helped the farmers to get on call assistance and guidance in terms of farming and supplying their produce or livestock health. In addition, HZL, through Samadhan, also introduced Grain Bank Initiative – which distributed 10 kgs of food grains per family across 5 districts.

The underlying objective of Samadhan project is the formation of Farmers Interest Groups, based on their land holding and farm practises. This would help them stay abreast with latest technology and facilitate better awareness on market access and product pricing.