5 Easy Steps to Download GST Certificate

GST certificate is a must for businesses operating in India. The small-scale industries and medium-scale industries must register in the GST portal. GST stands for goods and services tax. After 2017, the Indian government abolished the multi-layer professional and business tax system for businesses. Instead, it started GST or goods and services tax as the concise form.

Any business operating in India needs to register in the GST portal and obtain their unique GST certificate and GST number to ensure they get enlisted as a legal business and responsible taxpayer. So if you own a business or a partnership venture, you need to display your GST certificate and GST number in your shop or company to ensure your consumers can easily check it. Wondering how to get a GST certificate? Here is the guide on how to download gst certificate.

Registration First

The first thing that you need for how to download a gst certificate is registration. Without registration, you cannot get your certificate with the unique GSTN. For this, you can go to the GST official website and register there with your mobile number, username, and password. After registration, go to the services section and scroll down to the “Registration:” option.

You have to furnish all of your details like business name, authorized signature, partner or owner details, bank account details, business name, premise details, etc., to register for GST-06 FORM. After registration, you will receive a provisional registration number which will help you track your GST application status.

How to Download a GST Certificate?

You have completed the registration procedure, and your GST certificate has been issued. Here is the step by step guide for how to download gst certificate-

First, you have to open the GST portal https://www.gst.gov.in/ and log in using your account username and password details.

and log in using your account username and password details. After this, you have to go to the “Services ‘ section.

After this, find the “User services” section. From here, scroll down to the “View/ Download certificate” option.

Ow, click on the Download button. The certificate will be displayed on your device screen in a pop-up window.

The certificate is available in PDF form. You can download this PDF on your device. Ensure to get a printout of the PDF and frame it for display on your business location.

GST Billing Software

As a registered GST business, you should always provide detailed GST tax information to your consumers. For this a gst billing software can be helpful, The software offers instant invoices with GST, with this you can prepare a proper invoice with the exact amount of GST value with the details like your business logo, address, business details, consumer details, sold product or services details, etc. a GST billing software makes everything easier and also maintains your inventory and product catalog for your future reference.

Conclusion

With the SARAL GST procedure, anyone can download their GST certificate easily through the internet by five easy steps. The whole procedure is easy and takes only a few minutes to get your downloaded copy. Please note that the certificate is only available online through PDF form. The government does not issue any hard copy of the GST certificate.

Please share this news







