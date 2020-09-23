107 Cities Registered For India Cycles 4 change Challenge

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched the India Cycles4Change Challenge on 25th June, 2020. The Challenge is open to all Indian cities with population above 5 lakhs, capital cities of States/Union Territories (UTs) and Smart Cities.

As on 17th September, 2020, 107 cities have registered for the Challenge. A State-wise list of cities registered for the Challenge is given below. At present, participating cities are undertaking pilot projects, citizen surveys and participating in capacity building workshops related to the Challenge.

The India Cycles4Change Challenge aims to create extensive cycling-networks through low-cost interventions like pop-up cycle lanes and traffic-calmed or non-motorised zones. Cities could launch programmes such as community-led cycle rental schemes that increase the availability of cycles to citizens and promote the usage of cycling through public events and outreach. At present, there is no provision for providing cycles to cities under the challenge.

This was informed by Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.