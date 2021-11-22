Zydus Cadila gets final approval from USFDA for Decitabine Injection

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Decitabine for Injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial (USRLD: Dacogen). Decitabine is used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, certain types of blood or bone marrow cancer. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira.

The group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.