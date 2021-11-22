PM expresses happiness over commissioning of indigenously designed INS Visakhapatnam

The Prime Minister has called it a proud day as indigenously designed INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned today. The Prime Minister also reiterated that efforts towards defence modernisation will continue with full vigour.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said :

“Today is a proud day for India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus. Our efforts towards defence modernisation continues with full vigour.” modernization will continue with full vigour.”

