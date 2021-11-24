Zomato spurts on acquiring 16.1% stake in Samast Technologies

Zomato is currently trading at Rs. 152.60, up by 3.95 points or 2.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 148.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 150.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 152.60 and Rs. 149.60 respectively. So far 431297 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 169.10 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 114.00 on 23-Jul-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 161.90 and Rs. 136.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 118897.35 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 15.00%, while Non-Institutions held 85.00%.

Zomato has completed the acquisition of 16.1% share capital of Samast Technologies on November 23, 2021. The company has acquired 55,514 compulsorily convertible preference shares, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 371.35 crore. The company had received approval from board of director for acquisition on November 10, 2021.

Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company founded by Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal in 2008. It provides information, menus and user-reviews of restaurants as well as food delivery options from partner restaurants in select cities.