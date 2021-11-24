Share India Securities trades higher on acquiring stake in Utrade Solutions

Share India Securities is currently trading at Rs. 865.30, up by 9.60 points or 1.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 855.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 859.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 870.00 and Rs. 857.60 respectively. So far 353 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 930.80 on 08-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 103.10 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 910.70 and Rs. 827.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2775.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.53%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.20% and 44.27% respectively.

Share India Securities has completed investment to the extent of 63.50% of the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions at a consideration of Rs 13.684 crore. Post completion of transaction Utrade Solutions has become subsidiary of Share India Securities, with the shareholding structure of Share India Securities holding 63.50% and other shareholders holding 36.50% of the equity share capital of Utrade Solutions.