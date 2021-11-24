Apollo Tyres rises on partnering with AWS to make factories smarter with IoT, Machine Learning

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at Rs. 223.85, up by 2.55 points or 1.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 221.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 222.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 224.05 and Rs. 221.70 respectively. So far 26769 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 261.20 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 170.25 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 231.45 and Rs. 213.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14172.28 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.34%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.09% and 22.57% respectively.

Apollo Tyres has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make factories smarter with IoT, Machine Learning. By moving all of its IT infrastructure to AWS, the tyre manufacturer can use AWS’ broad portfolio of services to innovate customer experiences while driving productivity, compliance, and process efficiency gains globally across seven factories.

Apollo Tyres will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities, including Internet of Things (IoT), Data & Analytics, and Machine Learning (ML) to transform into an agile, data-driven enterprise.

Apollo Tyres is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India with its product portfolio spread across tubeless and tube type tyres for cars, suvs, trucks, buses etc.