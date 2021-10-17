Hero MotoCorp inches up on unveiling range of new retail finance schemes for customers

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2928.75, up by 2.85 points or 0.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 2925.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2925.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2944.20 and Rs. 2904.20 respectively. So far 18653 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2636.00 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2945.00 and Rs. 2840.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58498.74 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 54.25% and 11.00% respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a range of new and exciting retail finance schemes for customers. Adding cheer to the ongoing festive season, the company is making numerous finance offers available to customers through a wide range of partners. The innovative financial products such as No-Hypothecation, No cost EMIs, and Cash EMI (loan without a bank account), ensure that customers can bring home their preferred Hero MotoCorp product hassle-free.

Along with Hero FinCorp, it has also introduced segmentfirst schemes such as Kisan EMI and Balloon EMI. These schemes provide tailor-made solutions for farm-income-based customers as well as customers with seasonal incomes. Through easy options and customized schemes, the company is ensuring that almost all customer segments in the country have access to convenient finance and purchasing power. Thus, empowering them and boosting the economy in the process.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

