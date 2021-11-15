Wipro surges on joining CargoWise Service Partner Network

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 662.00, up by 2.05 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 659.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 660.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 666.00 and Rs. 658.85 respectively. So far 81615 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 739.80 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 341.80 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 666.10 and Rs. 636.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 363901.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.74% and 12.60% respectively.

Wipro has joined CargoWise Service Partner Network to enable global supply chain transformation. As a partner, Wipro will leverage the CargoWise logistics execution platform to help transportation and logistics companies stay ahead of the competition, and accelerate their business value from freight forwarding, customs, track and trace, transportation optimization and warehouse management. Wipro with its deep expertise in logistics process modernization, frameworks and supply-chain support services will offer a three-month certification course to train consultants, streamline planning and help scale supply-chain competencies.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.