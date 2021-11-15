Info Edge (India) gains on reporting many fold jump in Q2 consolidated net profit

Info Edge (India) is currently trading at Rs. 6425.00, up by 21.50 points or 0.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 6403.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 6464.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 6550.00 and Rs. 6325.50 respectively. So far 20675 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 7462.95 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3625.00 on 13-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6550.00 and Rs. 6032.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 82813.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 38.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.38% and 10.22% respectively.

Info Edge (India) has reported many fold jump in its net profit at Rs 8355.72 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 51.15 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 40.12% at Rs 395.72 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 282.42 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported many fold jump in its net profit at Rs 7369.35 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 328.03 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 41.35% at Rs 409.75 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 289.88 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.