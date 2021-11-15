Brigade Enterprises jumps after its sales bookings grow by 59% in first half of this fiscal year

Brigade Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 510.80, up by 7.85 points or 1.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 502.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 510.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 519.30 and Rs. 503.70 respectively. So far 34999 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 528.60 on 02-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 191.80 on 13-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 519.30 and Rs. 477.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11784.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.05% and 17.99% respectively.

Brigade Enterprises’ sales bookings grew by 59 per cent to Rs 1,310.6 crore in the first half of this fiscal year, driven by a revival in housing demand and low-interest rate on home loans.

The company has sold properties worth Rs 1,310.6 crore during the April-September period of 2021-22 against Rs 825.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Brigade Enterprises is engaged in developing residential, commercial and retail properties primarily in Bangalore and Mysore, and has also developed and is managing a number of serviced apartments under the brand, Brigade Homestead.