Vedanta Felicitates Covid Warriors, Biz Partners Of Hindustan Zinc

Our employees and partners are demonstrating our commitment to Giving Back, says Chairman Mr.Anil Agarwal

Udaipur, June 25, 2021:The philosophy of giving back to the community and sustainably running all business operations is what makes Hindustan Zinc, a pioneer in the industry. Even during these trying times in the past year, the company, through its employees and business partners, has continued with their efforts and has excelled on both the business front as well as serving the nation.

Hindustan Zinc takes pride in the fact that several employees of the company were awarded the Chairman’s Award by Vedanta to all its COVID Warriors for their outstanding work, recognizing their efforts towards community services, setting up the Vedanta Cares Field hospital project and providing oxygen support. Outstanding achievers from the business units have been recognised as well.

This marks the second year of Vedanta acknowledging & encouraging the COVID warriors, who collaborated with the company in combating COVID 19 through a host of community initiatives. Outstanding achievers from the business units have been recognised as well.

Presenting the award, Vedanta Chairman,Mr. Anil Agarwal, said, “I am grateful for the commitment and support shown by the Vedanta team and its partners during these challenging times. We strongly believe in the philosophy of giving back and our efforts are geared towards supporting our communities and the government. ”

According to Vedanta Group CEO,Mr. Sunil Duggal, “The Chairman’s Award is our most prestigious internal award and it is a gesture to commemorate the combined efforts of all those who have contributed to keeping Vedanta’s wheels running, business wise, as well as those who have made sure the communities get the care that they need in the current situation.”

It is a matter of immense pride for Hindustan Zinc, as the company’s employees- Mr. G. Gopi – Associate GM (Civil), Mr. Hitesh Gupta- Executive (Process), Mr.Reddikrishna ReddyS- Manager (Mechanical) and Mr. Abdul Gaffur Ansari- Executive (Mechanical), were recognised for their endearing efforts in the production and supply of oxygen from its plants to various locations in times of need.

On receiving the award, Mr. G. Gopi said, “It’s a very proud moment for me and my team to receive the most prestigious & coveted Chairman Award. This noble work, under the direction of our management and state administration, has given us a profound sense of satisfaction in safeguarding human lives in and around us by providing oxygen gas. This is an unimaginable contribution in a lifetime from a corporate for a greater good. ”

During the second wave of COVID-19, the company took the initiative of providing industrial oxygen supply as a substitute for oxygen to address the shortage of oxygen in hospitals and health centres. The team under the leadership of Mr. G. Gopi made modifications to the plant circuit and installed the oxygen gas bottling plant in record time to give the necessary support during the peak COVID-19 pandemic requirements. Hindustan Zinc has dispatched about 223 metric tonnes of Liquid Oxygen and supplied approximately 13900 oxygen cylinders to hospitals and health centres to support the community and the government in the fight against COVID-19.

The team from Zawar Mines, Hindustan Zinc, was also awarded the esteemed Chairman’s Award for Enhancing R & R, allowing Zawar to undertake expansion projects and prepare LOMP for the next 5 years. The honour is a result of the hard work manifested by Mr. ShashiBhushanShukla- Manager (Geology), Mr. VivekTyagi- Deputy Manager – (Geology), Mr. SomdebDutta Mal – Deputy Manager (Geology), Mr. K Sairaj- Associate Manager (Geology) and Mr. NyashaGwatimba- Long-Term Planner, for the successful execution of the initiative.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr.ShashiBhushanShukla said, “It’s a very proud moment for the whole HZL exploration team to receive this prestigious Chairman’s Award. The Chairman recognizes employees on an individual basis, which is unique, and encourages us to overcome all challenges and turn them into opportunities. This appreciation has boosted the morale of the whole Zawar team, and we are committed to contributing to the growth of the company by adopting a more digital and technological approach. ”

The Team of Zawar Geology and Mine Planning at Hindustan Zinc has worked on enhancing the reserve from 14Mt to 32Mt in FY 2020-21 despite the COVID outbreak by adopting the MLDT approach, after identifying high metal potential ore reserve areas and cost effective mine plan design of those production blocks. Because mineral reserves determine the future viability of any mining operation, the additional reserves will boost Zawar Mines’ investment and expansion plans.

Vedanta’s Chairman’s Awards encourage and reward outstanding business performance, sustainability performance of business units across the Vedanta Group, across the criteria of Sustainability performance, Asset optimization, Operational performance, Performance management practices, and Quality improvement initiatives.

