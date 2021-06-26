Army Commander Sapta Shakti Command Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Field Formation Of Chetak Corps

Jaipur : Lieutenant General AS Bhinder, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Sapta Shakti Command, visited formation of Chetak Corps undergoing training at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on 24-25 Jun 2021.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen MK Mago, YSM, SM, GOC, Chetak Corps. The General Officer reviewed the Operational preparedness & mission reliability of the formation, witnessed live firing as well as skill evaluation of Artillery & Armoured Regiments and all weather combat power capability of formation. He also emphasised to all ranks to continue with their sustained hard work amidst the pandemic with due precautions & be ready to deal with any contingencies.

Lt General AS Bhinder interacted with the troops undergoing training and complimented them for their excellent training standards and Operational readiness amidst the fight against ongoing pandemic. Army Commander also reiterated on maintaining a high level of synergy between the man & machine as well as a high threshold of operational readiness in order to meet emerging challenges across the spectrum.

