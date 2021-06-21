UP police interrogates absconding IPS officer’s kin in Dungarpur

Udaipur : Four teams of Uttar Pradesh police arrived Dungarpur to interrogate about Manilal Patidar, the absconding superintendent of police of Mahoba who is also carrying a cash reward on his arrest.

The police teams went to Saroda of Sagwada block and interrogated Patidar’s father Ramji, mother Hukki Bai, wife Ramila, brother Harish and sons Prince and Aarav.

The former SP is wanted and a lookout notice is also standing against him to prevent him from leaving the country. Patidar is booked for his alleged involvement in corruption and abetment of suicide of a Mahoba-based trader Indrakant Tripathi.

Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8 last year after he accused the then Mahoba SP Patidar of corruption. He had died at a hospital on September 13.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges.

