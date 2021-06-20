Rehal Khan announces his OTT debut with web series ‘Com-Pro’ on Disney+Hotstar



Bollywood actor Rehal Khan is gearing up for his OTT debut this year. He will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the web-series titled ‘Com-Pro’ that will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The series will also feature talented actors Pallavi Kulkarni, Ayaz Khan, Sudhakar Mishra, Ragini Chourasia and Mahi Khan. It is a 10-episodic web-series directed by Amit K Sarraf. It is slated to release by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Rehal has signed another project with director Amit K Sarraf. According to the sources, it is a Hindi film titled ‘IPL: Untold Story’. Rehal will be sharing screen space with Yami Gautam, Rajpal Yadav, Rishabh Sarraf, Rajesh Sharma, Vipin Sharma and Darshan Jariwal. The film will go on floors in October 2021 and is scheduled to release in 2022.

In an interview, Rehal expressed his happiness over signing these two exciting projects during the lockdown. He said that he liked the script and couldn’t say ‘no’ to these projects. Rehal made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘18.11: A Code Of Secrecy’ that came out in 2014. He played the lead role in the film and his performance was highly appreciated by the critics. He feels blessed to have got the opportunity to work with legendary actors Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra and Mukesh Tiwari in his debut film. Rehal told that he got to learn a lot from all of them and helped him to become a better actor.

Rehal was born in Dhubri, Assam in 1982. He began his acting career at the age of 21. His first film was ‘Juman Suman’ (Assamese feature film) that gained him recognition in Assam. He then featured in several music videos and also hosted a few reality shows. Rehal moved to Mumbai, the city of Dreams in 2008 and officially learned acting at Kishor Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

