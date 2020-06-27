Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah hailed PM Shri Narendra Modi on the launch of “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan”

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah said “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” launched by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today will accelerate development in the state of Uttar Pradesh. “This scheme has been linked with Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan which will double-engine growth to Uttar Pradesh,” said Shri Amit Shah in a series of tweets.

Union Home Minister said “under ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ various developmental works will be undertaken, such as the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, PM Sadak Yojana, construction of toilets and expressways, tree plantation etc”. “This will not only lead to development of infrastructure in the villages but will also play an important role in the comprehensive development of rural India,” he said.

Union Home Minister said, “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will be implemented in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh which will benefit crores of migrant workers and poor labourers by providing them with employment opportunities close to their homes”. “I express my gratitude to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath for this unprecedented scheme which is a combination of welfare of the poor and rural development” said Shri Amit Shah.