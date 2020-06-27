Recovered cases exceed active cases by more than 96,000

The graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by Government of India along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results.

The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 96,173.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 2,85,636. This has led to the recovery rate touching 58.24% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,89,463 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

In the quest to expand the COVID-19 testing labs network across the country, ICMR has inducted 11 new labs in the last 24 hours. India now has 1016 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 737 in the government sector and 279 private labs.

The present status is as below:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 560 (Govt: 359 + Private: 201)

• TrueNat based testing labs : 369 (Govt: 346 + Private: 23)

• CBNAAT based testing labs : 87 (Govt: 32 + Private: 55)

The numbers of samples tested very day continues to steadily grow. During the past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted in the labs. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.

