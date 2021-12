Ugro Capital has received approval from board of directors to raise Rs 46 crore through issue of 460 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Transferable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) each bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,000 for cash, at par, on a private placement basis. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 11, 2021 has approved the same.

