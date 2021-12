Fino Payments Bank has witnessed good growth across key parameters during the first half of the current fiscal year and is eyeing to grow at about 30-35 per cent in terms of revenue on a long-term basis.

Fino Payments Bank has been a profit making company since last quarter of FY20 and bulk of its revenue comes from transaction fee.

Fino Payments Bank (FPBL) is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging India market with its digital based financial services.