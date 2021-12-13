Monday , December 13 2021

Ashiana Housing’s joint venture acquires land in Tamil Nadu

Kairav Developers, a joint venture company with equal economic interest of Ashiana Housing and Arihant Foundations & Housing, has acquired a piece of land admeasuring 10.44 Acres at Nemmeli Village, East Coast Road, Thiruporur Taluk, Chengelpet District, Sub Registration District of Thiruporur, Registration District of Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) to develop a senior living project with approximate saleable area of 5 lakh sq. ft.

Ashiana Housing is a real estate development company. It is engaged in building residential and commercial projects. The firm also offers retirement resorts, group housing, hotels, retail and facility management.

