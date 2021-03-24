UFO Moviez inches up on entering into agreement with Collective Artist Network

UFO Moviez India is currently trading at Rs. 76.00, up by 0.05 points or 0.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 75.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 76.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 77.25 and Rs. 75.55 respectively. So far 2852 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 104.00 on 08-Jun-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 64.00 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 81.85 and Rs. 74.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 215.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 30.58%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.82% and 48.60% respectively.

UFO Moviez India has entered into an agreement on March 23, 2021 with Collective Artist Network (CANPL) for providing social media marketing related services. By executing this agreement, the Company intends to maximize the advertising potential of the social media platforms of the Celebrities and Social Media Influencers that CANPL represents.

UFO Moviez India was incorporated as ‘Valuable Media’. The company is India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform (in terms of numbers of screens).

