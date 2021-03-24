Alkem Laboratories trades slightly higher on agreeing to partner with Tata Memorial Centre

Alkem Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 2606.10, up by 8.50 points or 0.33% from its previous closing of Rs. 2597.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2600.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2629.65 and Rs. 2600.00 respectively. So far 1541 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3150.00 on 12-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2156.00 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2675.00 and Rs. 2575.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 31308.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.04% and 20.53% respectively.

Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) has agreed to partner with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to establish an advanced Radiotherapy Facility as a part of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (HBCHRC), Muzaffarpur. As part of Alkem’s CSR activity, Alkem has sanctioned the purchase of 2 most advanced versions of the teletherapy and brachytherapy units for this facility. This facility being developed as a spoke model shall also provide chemotherapy, minor operation, basic laboratory, treatment planning, etc.

To decentralize the cancer care further, Alkem and TMC have collaborated to also establish 3 mini cancer units in the following cities of Bihar namely Buxar, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur. These centers will connect cancer patients of those districts by telemedicine to HBCHRC, Muzaffarpur. In addition, these centers will work with the district administration on community activities such as cancer awareness and screening.

Alkem Laboratories is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.

