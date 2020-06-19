Udaipur-Bikaner agri-varsities to share technologies in good farming practices, clean milk production

Dr. Narendra Singh Rathore, Vice-Chancellor, MPUAT, Udaipur and Dr. Vishnu Sharma, Vice-Chancellor Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Science, (RAJUVAS), Bikaner signed a MoU for 5 years for joint collaboration and networking in teaching, research and extension.

In his address Dr. Rathore enumerated the words of Hon’ble Governor, Rajasthan regarding to be innovative in work, inspire others through networking and good work together and illuminate the system through continuous advancement in the work. In this direction, MoUs are of great importance for mutual excellence.

Dr. Vishnu Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, RAJUVAS shared the technological developments in the field of prediction of diseases in animals and recent technologies for animal health, nutrition and bio-technology development.

It was agreed from both the side that signing of MoU means expanding the networking and scope of sharing the information and taking our works towards new direction in association with other organizations.

The important action points agreed for MoU are as follows :-

Exploring the facilities of infrastructure to be shared mutually in the field of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Collaborative research programme sharing of lab work, library facilities, technical inputs and student research projects.

Faculty exchange in student advisory committee and joint research work conduction and paper publication, if any.

Joint research projects submission to international agencies.

Technology led research system would be strengthened in both SAUs.

Good dairy farming practices and production of clean milk is the priority of both SAUs and subsequently joint project and collective action will be taken up in the area of organic farming.

Joint student research work will be strengthened and conducted.

Presentation of strength of both universities and new opportunities will be made for all faculty members of both the universities.

Dr. A.K. Mehta, Director Research, Dr. Arunabh Joshi, Dean, Rajasthan College of Agriculture, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dean, CTAE, Dr. B.P. Nandwana, Director Resident Instructions, Dr. Subhodh Sharma, Dean, College of Fisheries, Dr. S.K. Sharma, Zonal Director Research, Dr. Lokesh Gupta, Head of the Animal Production, RCA, Smt. Kavita Pathak, Registrar, Dr. Sanjay Singh, Comptroller, MPUAT, Udaipur were present during the meeting.