TCS inches up on the bourses

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3611.55, up by 1.45 points or 0.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 3610.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3601.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3626.00 and Rs. 3576.15 respectively. So far 18888 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3990.00 on 08-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2701.00 on 24-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3660.00 and Rs. 3525.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1340166.31 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.30 % and 4.51 % respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the 2021 Enterprise Blockchain Awards in the category Blockchain Services from the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), the world’s largest independent blockchain think-tank.

The 2021 Enterprise Blockchain Awards recognize exceptional leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and service providers driving global enterprise blockchain transformation across the globe. The Blockchain Services category celebrates providers of blockchain technologies and services that transform their clients’ operations, supply chains, or ecosystems.

TCS was recognized for its ability to bring together a winning combination of products, consulting and services that can help customers create powerful ecosystems, driving business transformation.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.