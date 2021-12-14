HG Industries touches roof on getting nod to set up greenfield project for manufacturing of Plywood, allied products

HG Industries is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 60.70, up by 2.85 points or 4.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 57.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 60.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 60.70 and Rs. 60.70 respectively. So far 1903 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘XT’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 101.40 on 01-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 19.10 on 15-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 60.70 and Rs. 50.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 28.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.91%, while Non-Institutions held 25.09% stake in the company.

HG Industries has received approval from board of directors to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing of Plywood and allied products at Tindivanam, Tamilnadu. Proposed capacity addition to 18.9 million square meter and to be operationalized by 4th quarter of Financial Year 2022-23. Investment required is Rs 125 crore. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 13, 2021, has approved the same.

HG Industries (formerly Himalaya Industries) was engaged in business of manufacturing, producing and marketing of granites and monuments having a sole manufacturing facility in Tindivanam, Tamilnadu.