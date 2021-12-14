Lupin shines as its Goa manufacturing facility gets EIR from USFDA

Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Goa manufacturing facility, after the inspection of the facility in September 2021. The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The company has committed to manufacture and supply products of the highest quality from all manufacturing sites.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India.