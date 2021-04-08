Tata Motors rides high on opening ten new showrooms in Delhi-NCR

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 307.50, up by 2.45 points or 0.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 305.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 305.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 313.90 and Rs. 304.75 respectively. So far 4883653 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 357.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 65.45 on 08-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 313.90 and Rs. 297.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 102082.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.39%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.33% and 17.81% respectively.

Tata Motors has opened ten new full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR in a single day as part of its plan to expand sales network across the country. The auto major inaugurated seven sales outlets in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad as part of the exercise. With these additions, the company now has a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

Please share this news







