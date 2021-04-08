RBL Bank jumps on logging 26% growth in deposits during Q4FY21

RBL Bank is currently trading at Rs. 209.70, up by 3.35 points or 1.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 206.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 210.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 213.30 and Rs. 206.70 respectively. So far 686967 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 274.00 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 101.60 on 22-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 217.10 and Rs. 203.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12528.53 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 59.84% and 40.16% respectively.

RBL Bank has recorded Gross Advances (provisional) of Rs 60,012 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2021 (Q4FY21) period, registering a 2% rise from advances of Rs 58,966 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The bank witnessed total deposits (provisional) of Rs 73,123 crore in Q4FY21 rising by 26% from Rs 57,812 crore a year ago same period. The bank’s CASA stood at Rs 23,264 crore in Q4FY21 increasing by 36% Year on Year (YoY). While the CASA ratio was at 31.8% in Q4FY21 versus 29.6% in Q4FY20.

RBL Bank operates as a scheduled commercial bank. The bank offers its services under the five business verticals including corporate and institutional banking, commercial banking, retail banking, agri and development banking and financial markets. The bank was founded in 1943 and is based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

