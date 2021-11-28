Tata Motors delivers all-new winger vaccine van in Lucknow

Tata Motors has delivered Tata Winger Vaccine Van in Lucknow to support the government vaccination drive, raise awareness, and enhance coverage in rural pockets.

The Tata Motors Vaccine Van is built on Tata Winger’s versatile platform and is customized to facilitate smooth vaccination in rural areas and is equipped with enhanced safety features and required medical instruments.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.