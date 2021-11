NTPC has provided financial support of Rs. 8 crore for relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the disaster hit areas of Uttarakhand. As a responsible corporate citizen, NTPC is not only ensuring reliable and affordable power but also fulfilling its commitment towards society through its CSR initiatives.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in Coal, Gas, Solar PV, Hydro and Wind Power Generation and Coal Mining.