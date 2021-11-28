GHCL signs MoU to invest Rs 500 crore in Tamil Nadu

GHCL has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for investing Rs.500 crore in the state. As per the MoU, GHCL will set up 40000 ring spindles in Manaparai, Tiruchirappalli district to produce synthetic and synthetic blended yarn to cater to knitting and weaving segments. It will also install another 40000 Ring Spindles with 24 Knitting Machines in Paravai, Madurai district to produce 100% cotton yarn and knitted fabrics. The company also plans to develop an EHT (extra high tension) power transmission facility in Manaparai location to ensure uninterrupted Power supply.

GHCL is a leading producer of synthetic soda ash in India. Over the years, it has diversified into yarn and home textile products.