Tata Motors catches speed as it all set to increase prices of passenger vehicles

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 304.50, up by 3.35 points or 1.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 301.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 303.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 305.85 and Rs. 300.45 respectively. So far 1265433 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 357.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 79.60 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 305.85 and Rs. 285.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 100887.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.69% and 17.10% respectively.

Tata Motors is going to increase prices of its passenger vehicles, averaging 1.8%, depending on the variant and model with effective from May 08, 2021. Continuing its commitment towards customers, the company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before May 07, 2021. For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, the Company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

