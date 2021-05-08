NTPC trades in green as its arm enters into power purchase agreement with GUVNL

NTPC is currently trading at Rs. 104.90, up by 1.95 points or 1.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 102.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 103.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 105.45 and Rs. 103.35 respectively. So far 495730 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 114.75 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 78.10 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 105.95 and Rs. 101.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 102202.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 46.01% and 2.89% respectively.

NTPC’s arm — NTPC Renewable Energy has entered into a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to sell electricity from its 150 MW solar project. The project will sell power at a tariff of Rs 2.20 per kWh. With this successful bid, the company’s total capacity under TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) tenders has reached 1.4 GW. The company has also been allocated land in Rann of Kutch by the Gujarat government for developing a solar park with a capacity of 4,750 MW.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in Coal, Gas, Solar PV, Hydro and Wind Power Generation and Coal Mining.

