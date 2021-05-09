95 ventilators lying unused in RNT hospital, Kataria apprise union health minister

Udaipur : As number of positive cases continues to upsoar and hospitals face severe shortage of ventilators and oxygen, 95 ventilators have been lying unused at RNT medical college. These ventilators had been sent by the center last year to Udaipur under the PM relief fund, however, the consignment was faulty.Some24 ventilators were installed but all of them stopped after working for few hours. Most of the ventilators have not yet been unpacked and installed, looking at those which turned out to be faulty.

The equipment’s has been lying unused for an year in the medical college storeroom. According to the sources, few ventilators were installed for serious patients but all of them stopped working within 3 hours of installation. After Diwali, the pandemic situation normalised and so the faulty ventilators too became a forgotten thing and their repair or replacement was not taken on priority basis.

Now with the spurt in fresh cases and hospitals running short of ventilators and oxygen supported beds, the forgotten ventilators made a re-entry in the scenario. Leader of Opposition and Udaipur MLA GulabChand Kataria wrote a letter to the union health minister Harshvardhan apprising him of the situation.Kataria said the company which manufactured the ventilators had sent technical team to repair the fault however, the problem has not been solved.

He said the state government too has been informed about the ventilators but no action has been taken yet and patients are suffering in dire need of the life saving equipments. Kataria said if the details of the manufacturers are known, the followup would be done at local level.



