Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame : Dhrangadhra

Jaipur : The Western cardinal ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reached Military Station Dhrangadhra on 01 August 2021. An overwhelming response from the people of Dhrangadhra led by local MLA and civil dignitaries was seen. NCC Cadets, students from Army Public School and Kendriya Vidhyalaya participated in the Last Mile Run with great enthusiasm.

Station Commander, Military Station Dhrangadhra, received the Victory Flame at the Sarvatra War Memorial and paid homage to the heroic soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice for their motherland by laying a wreath alongwith the Veteran Capt Sudhir Kumar (Retd). The event was graced by 1971 War Veterans, Veer Naris, renowned civil dignitaries and serving personnel of the station.

On 02 Aug 21 the victory flame will be carried to the house of Capt Sudhir Kumar (Retd), a 1971 War Veteran. Various events planned for the next two days include Blood Donation Camp, Equipment Display, cultural programme by school children. A War Documentary will be screened at the Sarvatra Cinema Hall, with Swarnim Vijay Varsh Team. On 03 August 2021 the victory flame will be moving ahead on its further journey to Jamnagar Military Station.

