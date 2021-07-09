Swarnim Vijay Mashal Reaches Garha : Hometown Of Late Brigadier Udai Singh Jl Bhati Mahavir Chakra

Jaipur : The Swarnim Vijay Mashal, symbolising the epic victory of 1971 war, travelled to Garha, Shergarh today to the house of Late Brigadier Udai Singh Bhati, Mahavir Chakra. In a solemn ceremony to honour the braveheart Lieutenant General PS Minhas, GOC Konark Corps, laid a wreath while Mrs Aruna Minhas, Zonal President, AWWA felicitated the Next of Kins of the War Hero

The General Officer while remembering the braveheart, mentioned that Late Brigadier Udai Singh Bhati, Mahavir Chakra led three companies of the Ladakh Scouts to capture the Turtuk stronghold of the enemy in Kargil sector in the 1971 War. In a bitter battle that lasted ten days, in sub zero temperatures, at heights of above 18000 feet, the brave (then) Colonel Udai Singh Bhati, inspired his troops with selfless courage and accomplished the mission assigned to him. For this gallant act, he was awarded the prestigious Mahavir Chakra.

The Victory flame team also collected some soil from home of the braveheart to be taken to National War Memorial at New Delhi for plantation of tree. The Victory Flame will now move to Jaisalmer and further to Laungewala.

