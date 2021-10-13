Sona BLW Precision Forgings trades jubilantly on collaborating with NASSCOM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is currently trading at Rs. 714.25, up by 60.50 points or 9.25% from its previous closing of Rs. 653.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 668.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 723.95 and Rs. 668.95 respectively. So far 265361 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 737.50 on 13-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 295.15 on 24-Jun-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 737.50 and Rs. 583.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41982.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.30%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.05% and 3.65% respectively.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) is collaborating with FutureSkills Prime – a MeitY-NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative to upskill its employees/workforce in cutting edge digital technologies with industry-relevant and government recognized curriculum based courses. FutureSkills Prime is the first-of-its-kind public-private cooperation between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM to create a digital skilling ecosystem for India’s citizens.

The objective is to reskill/upskill graduates and professionals in emerging technologies and professional skills to make India a global digital talent nation in the coming years. Sona Comstar aims to upskill its employees to be ready to face the digital revolution across multiple functional areas. FutureSkills Prime is dedicated to advising and encouraging Indian professionals to play motivating, valuable, and purposeful roles in a future brimming with opportunities made possible by cutting-edge digital technologies.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the leading automotive technology companies in India. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality mission-critical automotive components such as differential assemblies, gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, etc.

Please share this news







