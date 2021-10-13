Vipul moves up on signing joint venture agreement with Tulip Infratech

Vipul is currently trading at Rs. 29.70, up by 0.45 points or 1.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 29.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 30.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 30.70 and Rs. 29.70 respectively. So far 26 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 41.90 on 27-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 12.00 on 24-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 31.20 and Rs. 28.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 356.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.40% and 36.17% respectively.

Vipul has signed and entered a joint venture agreement with Tulip Infratech, for assigning of all development rights to carry out all developments activities in relation to residential project namely ‘Aarohan Residences’ at Golf Course Road, Gurugram, Haryana (project).

Vipul is engaged in the construction of Integrated Townships, Villas and Commercial Projects.

