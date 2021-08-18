Sapta Shakti Command Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Jaipur : 75th Independence Day was celebrated on 15 August 2021 at various Military Stations of Sapta Shakti Command. In a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Lt Gen AS Bhinder, GOC-in-C, Sapta Shakti Command paid tribute to the gallant warriors and Bravehearts of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

As run up to the Independence Day 2021, Sapta Shakti Command organised Mass Band Displays of Martial music at various stations touching the hearts and souls and conducted motivational talks by decorated soldiers. It served as a platform of reaffirming sense of pride within the Army as well as citizenry.

To commemorate 75 yrs of Independence, Tree plantation drive was also organised at all Military Stations of Sapta Shakti Command on 15 Aug. Saplings were planted by Veer Naris/ Ex Servicemen, Gallantry Award winners, Outstanding sportspersons and Young soldiers contributing towards reduction of carbon footprint and raising collective consciousness towards creating a sustainable environmental conditions for healthy future generations.

