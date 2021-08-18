BRO celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoisted the National Flag at 75 highest passes and prominent places in the country to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The BRO personnel hoisted flags in extreme climatic and difficult terrain conditions to mark this momentous occasion. Most of these high passes are above the altitude of 10,000 ft and almost 15 are at altitudes above 15,000 ft above mean sea level. The most prominent among them was ‘Umling La Pass’, the world’s highest motorable road built by BRO at an altitude of 19,300 ft in Eastern Ladakh. A team of BRO, comprising all ranks, hoisted the National Flag at Umling La Pass.

On August 13, 2021, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh had virtually flagged-off from New Delhi the teams of BRO from 14 States and Union Territories to 75 mountain passes and important landmarks across the country to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The teams moved out in vehicles, motorcycles and cycles towards the passes to hoist the National Flag on August 15, 2021.

