Rumours of Jhadol MLA’s death shock ppl, legislator release videos to clarify

Udaipur : Rumours that circulated on the social media on Sunday , claiming demise of Jhadol legislator Babulal Kharadi hit hard on his family members who were shocked. Kharadi, who was attending a mask distribution and sanitisation drive held by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad in remote villages of Kotra block could not be contacted for some time which increased the tension among family members and supporters.

Finally people were relieved only when the news reached the MLA who called home and his people to defy the rumours. The rumour spread in the afternoon when someome cracked the fake news of his death and people began to pay homage. Some even started speculating about the bi-elections.

When his family members heard the rumours they were shocked and called at Kharadi’s mobile number but due to no network in the interior areas, he couldn’t be reached. “I came to know that some persons spread the fake news which upsetted not only my family but hundreds of my supporters and workers who were concerned about my well being. I was on a visit in Dingawari and Kaucha villages of Kotra block where we visited many homes and were sensitising the tribal population on the importance of masks and sanitisers etc” the MLA said.

To assure people of his well being Kharadi released some video clips of the trip and interaction held with villagers. ” It is really sad that people spread such fake reports to inflict mental agony and pain to others. I request the district administration to keep check on such activities and punish the culprits” the legislator said.

