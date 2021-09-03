Repro India shines on getting nod to raise up to Rs 100 crore

Repro India is currently trading at Rs. 545.55, up by 22.20 points or 4.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 523.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 527.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 555.00 and Rs. 500.95 respectively. So far 11372 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 558.80 on 11-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 325.05 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 555.00 and Rs. 450.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 648.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.85%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.01% and 28.14% respectively.

Repro India has received approval to raise funds up to an amount of Rs 100 crore by way of issuance of equity shares by preferential issue or warrants or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or Debentures, Convertible Debentures preferential offer, follow on Public Offer, Rights Issue etc. or any other instrument, subject to approval of regulatory authorities. The company at their meeting held on September 2, 2021, has approved the same.

