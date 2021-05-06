RBL Bank is currently trading at Rs. 182.80, up by 1.05 points or 0.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 181.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 179.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 186.75 and Rs. 179.45 respectively. So far 916478 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 274.00 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 105.55 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 196.50 and Rs. 177.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10931.81 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 56.99% and 42.64% respectively.

RBL Bank has reported a fall of 34.12% in its net profit at Rs 75.34 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 114.36 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank decreased by 3.62 % at Rs 2,610.83 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,708.77 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported a fall of 34.05% in its net profit at Rs 75.74 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 114.85 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the bank decreased by 2.80% at Rs 2,704.90 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,782.77 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank has reported a marginal rise of 0.42% in its net profit at Rs 507.78 crore as compared to Rs 505.67 crore for the previous year. However, total bank of the company decreased by 1.46% at Rs 10,272.38 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 10,424.63 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the bank has reported a rise of 5.86% in its net profit at Rs 529.47 crore as compared to Rs 500.18 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 0.81% at Rs 10,609.87 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 10,696.69 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

