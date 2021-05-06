Adani Enterprises trades higher on reporting 3-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 1279.75, up by 11.90 points or 0.94% from its previous closing of Rs. 1267.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1274.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1282.00 and Rs. 1263.00 respectively. So far 60981 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1298.80 on 04-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 127.40 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1298.80 and Rs. 1123.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 139439.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.34% and 3.74% respectively.

Adani Enterprises has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported net profit at Rs 126.84 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 80.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 14.63% at Rs 4752.71 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 4146.30 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported above 3- fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 233.95 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 61.21 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 0.06% at Rs 13688.95 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 13698.09 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 47.23% in its net profit at Rs 368.81 crore as compared to Rs 698.89 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 17.26% at Rs 13750.65 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 16619.02 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 18.94% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 922.64 crore as compared to Rs 1138.17 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 8.61% at Rs 40290.93 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 44086.21 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

